A Very Special Latin Christmas Show at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland



Honoring the traditions and culture of the Los Angeles Guatemalan Community with “Navidad Chapina,” a special Christmas celebration

The music of home—that was the keynote of a celebration at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland this week, when the Los Angeles Guatemalan community gathered to celebrate Navidad Chapina—Guatemalan Christmas—a melding of Spanish and indigenous culture.

This special celebration was hosted by L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland, next to the Church of Scientology Public Information Center at 6724 Hollywood Blvd., on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Organized by the Guatemala Migrants’ Network, the celebration was based on the tradition of la posadas, meaning inn or lodging in Spanish. A beloved Christmas tradition in Guatemala, la posadas represents the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus.

The celebration featured traditional costumes, music and dancing reflecting the heritage of Guatemala.

With nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx living in Los Angeles County, including more than a half-million Central Americans, opportunities like this that feature the culture and traditions of the country are an important way to keep the culture of the homeland alive.

Throughout the Christmas season, Winter Wonderland provides entertainment and family fun in the heart of Hollywood. This year, this included a winter festival with eight tons of real snow.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. It was then that author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas Tree to the Hollywood community, and the tradition has continued ever since.

In keeping with its iconic location, Winter Wonderland is designed as a Hollywood set with a 60-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house, and a forest of evergreen trees, providing joy to thousands of children and their families every holiday season.



