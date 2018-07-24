FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Adding a Touch of Happiness to the Sri Lanka Day Festival

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena joined in the celebration of the annual Sri Lanka Day Festival.

The 12th annual Sri Lanka Day Exposition in Pasadena brought the community together to celebrate the island nation and its culture and traditions. The day includes traditional dance, fashion, music, an exotic food festival and the “Pageant of Lanka” parade with floats at sunset along Colorado Boulevard.

The Way to Happiness booth at Sri Lanka Day Festival

The festival is organized by the Sri Lanka Foundation, founded by Dr. Walter Jayasinghe to promote Sri Lankan culture and raise funds for Sri Lankan humanitarian projects. This year’s festival launches the foundation’s fundraising campaign to expand a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s largest city.

Members of the Church of Scientology of Pasadena joined in the celebration by setting up a booth where they handed out The Way to Happiness in Sinhalese. The booklet is a moral code that transcends cultural differences—a common-sense guide to better living that anyone may use to chart a happier and more successful future for themselves, their families and friends.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena and other Scientology Churches in the Greater Los Angeles Area formed a strong bond with Sri Lanka in 2005 when they responded to the deadly tsunami that devastated the island nation. The volunteers were happy to renew this friendship by participating in the festival.

With more than 122 million copies of the booklet in circulation in 117 languages, The Way to Happiness conveys a universal message of decency and kindness that uplifts communities wherever it is used.