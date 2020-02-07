Pasadena Cleanup Helps Safeguard and Improve the Environment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

What one mother is doing to help her kids learn to respect the environment.

Amy, a mother of two boys, has a special way of celebrating certain days of the year. Beginning in June 2018 on World Environment Day, she created a movement for Pasadena that helps to clean up the city. On the International Day of Happiness and four other occasions, Amy rallied kids and adults and hit the streets.

Over a dozen kids and parents helped clean up the park in Pasadena as part of The Way to Happiness project, sponsored by the Church of Scientology of Pasadena. ️ Over a dozen kids and parents helped… I agree to © 2020 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Download I agree to Terms of Use for image use.

Amy is an Altadena resident who was inspired by The Way to Happiness booklet, a common-sense guide to better living. One of the 21 precepts is “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment.”

“I wanted to teach kids, our future leaders, The Way to Happiness, and doing a cleanup is an easy way for them to get practical experience with the results when applying one of the precepts. Plus cleaning up our planet and keeping it clean is very important for our future,” she says.

The community is invited to join in the next cleanup on April 19, the Sunday before Earth Day.

The Church of Scientology of Pasadena, located on Raymond near Colorado Boulevard, sponsors this social betterment campaign. Contact the Church for more information about the next cleanup, at (626) 792-7532.

Read The Way to Happiness online at The Way to Happiness Foundation website or watch The Way to Happiness book on film and public service announcements on each of the 21 precepts of the common-sense moral code. These videos are part of the toolkit available free of charge to educators, businesses and correctional professionals, that can be ordered from the website.

For more information on the Church of Scientology Pasadena, watch Destination: Scientology—Pasadena on the Scientology Network.

