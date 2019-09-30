FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Art Exhibit at the Church of Scientology Promotes Peace



An exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology of Washington, D.C., showed that students from around the globe share the common dream of a world at peace.



The National Office of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) celebrated International Day of Peace with an interactive pop-up art exhibit at the Founding Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C., highlighting the history and importance of human rights. The exhibit featured student artwork from 13 countries.

“Touring through the exhibit was really moving,” said one visitor. “It inspired me to want to do more human rights activism in my community.”

Another said, “Art is powerful stuff and when you combine it with a message as powerful as basic human rights, that is life-changing.”

“We wanted to expand upon last year’s exhibit focus,” said Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the exhibit. “We curated an art exhibit that showcased beautiful artwork from students around the world that gave a powerful message of the pressing human rights issues that face our society globally. Understanding human rights in today’s political climate is vital. A more peaceful society will only happen when all people treat one another with respect and decency.”

Erica Rogers, National Director of Youth for Human Rights International, describes the group’s education initiative at the Peace Day celebration at the Church of Scientology in Washinton, D.C.





Each year Youth for Human Rights International hosts global competitions for art, essays and poetry on human rights themes. The works of the winners and finalists of the 2019 art competition will be featured at the 2020 Peace Day Pop-Up Art Exhibit in Washington, DC.

Guests signed a petition to mandate human rights education in schools.

Sylvia Stanard of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office said that protecting the basic human rights of all people has been one of the core values of the Scientology religion since its founding in 1954. “L. Ron Hubbard was a humanitarian and firm supporter of human rights and the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He believed that human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream, and as a natural result, the Church of Scientology sponsors human rights campaigns such as Youth for Human Rights International to help fulfill his vision of a better world where human rights are a living reality.”

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art, concerts and other interactive community events. To learn more, visit the Youth for Human Rights website or watch The Story of Human Rights documentary on the Scientology Network.

