Scientology-Sponsored Drug Education Initiative Helps Kids Make the Smart Choice About Drugs



Backpacks filled with school supplies and drug education booklets prepare D.C. kids for the new school year.



Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers from the Church of Scientology in Washington, D.C., participated in a back-to-school event organized by the D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. Children received backpacks filled with school supplies to help them start the school year well prepared. And inside the backpacks were youth-friendly booklets on the truth about the most commonly abused drugs.

Drug-Free World volunteers bring the truth about drugs to D.C. kids.

Studies reported on by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) show that 74 percent of those admitted for substance abuse treatment as adults began using by the time they were 17. One-third began between age 15 and 17. Some 29 percent began abusing drugs or alcohol at ages 12 to 14 and 10.2 percent were 11 or younger.

On the other hand, long-term studies show drug education decreases drug usage.

These statistics motivate Drug-Free World volunteers to work with youth and educate them on the dangers of drugs.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World participates in educational activities around the Washington, D.C., area throughout the city on a weekly basis including National Night Out events in the various police districts and Beat the Streets events where they partner with the D.C. Police. They bring booklets on the truth about synthetics, marijuana, painkillers, prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs, and the volunteers help answer questions to dispel false information of drug dealers. Former drug dealers admit they will say anything to get sales.

Used widely by D.C. Prevention Centers, local churches, re-entry programs, government agencies and nonprofit organizations, the Truth About Drugs materials empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.



Anyone wishing to help kids on this vital issue is invited to take the free online courses on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website or contact the Founding Church of Scientology Washington, D.C., to request more information or arrange training on how to deliver the drug-prevention curriculum.

For the true story of how youth are trapped into drug abuse and addiction, watch The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network.

The Founding Church of Scientology of Washington, D.C., is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in October 2009 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

