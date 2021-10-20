FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bullying Prevention Month: Tackling Bullying is a Matter of Life and Death

Bullying is a serious, often life-threatening issue. For Bullying Prevention Month, the Church of Scientology International shares the story of a humanitarian who found a simple way to change the culture of bullying to one of compassion.

When a rock and roll band called Rock for Human Rights (R4HR) launched its “30 Days–30 Rights” human rights school concert tour across America, they were hoping to create an impact. But they didn’t expect they’d be saving lives.

Wil Seabrook (center) and his Rock for Human Rights band traveled across the U.S. on the “30 Days–30 Right” concert tour.

R4HR founder and lead singer Wil Seabrook’s idea for the tour was to help youth make a personal connection with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which lists out 30 rights everyone has by virtue of being human. They would use the booklets and videos of Youth for Human Rights International.

But the number one question on everyone’s mind was “Why would a fifth-grader in Iowa care about human rights around the world? How do you make this subject real to that kid, and why should they care?”

Seabrook found the answer to that question at one of their first school concerts. In an auditorium filled with kids, he said, “Raise your hand if anybody’s ever tried to bully you in your life.” Immediately, almost every hand in the audience shot up.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to perform for tens of thousands of young people all over the world, sharing the vitally important information contained in the Youth For Human Rights materials,” says Seabrook. “Everywhere I go and no matter the age of the audience, I’ve found that bullying is a universal problem.”

This is all the more staggering when viewed through the lens of a CDC study that found suicide is the second leading cause of death among American youths age 14–18. What’s more, a 2014 study found “a strong association” between bullying and suicide thoughts and attempts.

“The simple, powerful information in these booklets and video PSAs changes lives daily, and is a much-needed tool in the effort to end the bullying epidemic.”

“Rock For Human Rights teaches young people that they have more power than they realize and that human rights begins in places closest to home,” says Seabrook. “For students, this means the school environment they themselves create for each other. We receive success stories constantly after our performances from students saying they’re going to take more personal responsibility for creating a safe and uplifting environment for their peers. The simple, powerful information in these booklets and video PSAs changes lives daily, and is a much-needed tool in the effort to end the bullying epidemic.”

Youth for Human Rights International is the youth component of United for Human Rights. It is a global nonprofit organization founded in 2001 with the purpose to teach youth about the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights to inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace. The United for Human Rights e-Course is available free of charge in 18 languages.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights, the world’s largest nongovernmental human rights awareness campaign. Scientology Churches sponsor chapters of the group.

The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center in Los Angeles, California, produces and ships out human rights booklets, DVDs and education packages free of charge to parents, educators, law enforcement, community groups and nonprofits.

The Church’s support of the initiative is inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s conviction that “It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights.”







