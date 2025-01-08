FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Community Forum Highlights the Truth About Human Trafficking and What Can Be Done to Stop It

A community open house sponsored by the Church of Scientology in Seattle raises awareness about child sex trafficking in Washington state.

Taking action and getting results were the keynotes of this year’s commemoration of UN International Human Rights Day at the Church of Scientology of Washington State. Special guest speaker was Mr. Butch Yarnell, Eastern Washington & Idaho Regional Coordinator for Shared Hope International, an organization that strives to bring an end to sex trafficking through a three-pronged approach of prevention, outreach and intervention services, and to bring justice to survivors.

Echoing the UN’s theme for the day, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” Mr. Yarnell spoke with passion and conviction on the importance of putting an end to sex trafficking, an issue of critical importance to Washington state residents.

Yarnell informed those attending of legislation passed in 2024, Senate Bill 6006, that supports victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse. This bill gives victims the ability to gain civil orders of protection from traffickers, allows for out-of-court statements, provides for victim compensation without any time limitations, and eliminates the statute of limitations for sex trafficking prosecutions.

Washington’s Task Force Against Trafficking of Persons reports that the state “is a hotbed for the recruitment, transportation and sale of people for labor.” The report reveals that “Seattle is part of a trafficking circuit that can include Honolulu, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Portland, Vancouver (Clark County), Yakima and Canada.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported last year that 202 sex trafficking and labor trafficking cases were identified in Washington State involving 367 victims.

The International Labor Organization estimates 27.6 million men, women and children are subjected to forced labor, generating some 236 billion $US in illegal profits every year.

Dave Scattergood, a local advocate with Youth for Human Rights, presented the organization’s free educational materials at the open house. The booklets and videos, based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), can be ordered from the Youth for Human Rights website, which also offers a free online course on the UDHR.

“It is vital that our youth are educated on their basic human rights to help prevent them becoming victims of human trafficking crimes,” said Scattergood.

The Church of Scientology supports United for Human Rights and its youth initiative, Youth for Human Rights. The program was inspired by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who declared, “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” The original series Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents the remarkable results achieved by the program.

The Church of Scientology of Washington State is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. For more information or for assistance in setting up a chapter of United for Human Rights or Youth for Human Rights, visit the Church at 300 West Harrison Street in Seattle, or the Church website.