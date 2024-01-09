FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Budapest Explores the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Past and Future of These 30 Inalienable Rights



Scientology Churches across the globe celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In Budapest, the Church of Scientology focused on the future and what we can do to ensure the full implementation of this landmark document



In honor of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the local chapter of Youth for Human Rights and the Church of Scientology of Budapest organized and hosted a conference to explore the history of human rights and where we go from here.

Before the conference, guests were invited to tour the Church’s Public Information Center, where they watched videos of Church-supported human rights initiatives that raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). These include public service announcements that bring each of the UDHR’s 30 articles to life and a documentary on the history and state of these rights in today’s world, where millions suffer from poverty, famine, and the ravages of war.

Judit Szabó, an ardent supporter of UNICEF, spoke of the plight of children in war zones and how private citizens can create positive change by taking a stand. No matter one’s nationality, political views or religion, she said, everyone can agree with and support these rights.

Historian and constitutional lawyer Dr. István Szikingerb pointed out the limitations of the UDHR: Although in theory, universal rights belong to everyone, it cannot be enforced as it does not have the force of law.

Attila Miklovicz, Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Budapest, focused on trust as a vital element in achieving human rights and peace.

In an address to the UN Security Council in May 2023, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said. “Trust is the core of peaceful relations between and among human beings. It thrives on mutual respect and dependability; on truth; on justice; and on fair and equal treatment.”

Miklovicz referred to a famous quote of author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, on this theme: “On the day when we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.” He informed those attending the conference that human rights are a core principle of the Church of Scientology. Its creed begins by affirming: “We of the Church believe: That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.”

The 1948 adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a milestone. Never before had there been a clear statement of the rights everyone has simply because they are human. But surveys show few people know more than a few of these rights.

Education is vital if we wish to have a world in which human rights prevail, said Emőke Rajkay, the head of the Youth for Human Rights chapter for Hungary. The purpose of Youth for Human Rights is to inspire young people to become advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

Scientology Churches and their members support United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights making it possible for their educational materials to be available free of charge to anyone wishing to use them to raise awareness of human rights.

