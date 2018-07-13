FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CCHR Demands Drastic Change from British Psychiatrists

Human rights watchdog claims the Royal College of Psychiatrists International Convention is foisting off junk science on the general public, putting UK children at grave risk.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights was on hand at the opening of this year’s Royal College of Psychiatrists International Convention to challenge psychiatrists over their ethics. They are administering dangerous psychotropic drugs to the country’s school children, they say, when there is no science to show that ADHD even exists.

CCHR demands psychiatrists cease harming UK children with dangerous drugs.

Some of the psychs attending confided they agree. On the provision that he not be quoted, one admitted that profit is psychiatry’s main motivation for continuing this destructive practice. Another confided he knows that ADHD is not a real disease.

“There are over 20 million children

worldwide on psychiatric drugs”

According to The Guardian, “nearly a million prescriptions for Ritalin and related drugs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were dispensed [in England in 2014]―more than double the number of a decade ago,” despite experts asserting that the disorder doesn’t exist.

To provide the true history of child drugging and many other practices that the group claims are equally or even more destructive, such as recent attempts to repopularize electroshock (ECT), CCHR opened the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit to educate those visiting the convention and local residents on the true background of psychiatry.

Mr. Awil Hussein, MBE and former Crown Prosecution staff, dedicated the exhibit and was keynote speaker.

“There are over 20 million children worldwide on psychiatric drugs,” he said. “Psychiatrists have come to realize that after decades of drugging their patients with no resultant cure, these drugs don’t work. They are now pushing other barbaric ’treatments’ such as electroshock (ECT).”

The exhibition aims not only to educate and inform but to bring “practical guidance for lawmakers, doctors, human rights advocates and private citizens to take action in their own sphere and thereby force psychiatry to account for its crimes and abuses.”

Rare photos, documentary films and multimedia exhibits disclose a vivid history of criminal abuse and human suffering. Graphic displays show psychosurgery, forced restraints, and sadistic psychiatric treatments such as high-voltage electroshock and frontal and ice pick lobotomy.

Perhaps most unsettling is the Holocaust exhibit, documenting psychiatry’s role in Hitler’s rise to power and in fueling the Nazi euthanasia programs, beginning with the extermination of some 300,000 their own patients whom they labeled mentally ill.

The museum illustrates how drug overdoses and suicides are exacerbated or generated by psychiatric drugs, prematurely extinguishing some of Hollywood’s brightest lights, including Kurt Cobain (prescribed Ritalin), Marilyn Monroe (succumbed to an overdose of sleeping pills after meeting with a psychiatrist), and numerous others.

The litany of school shootings is another human tragedy fueled by psychiatry, according to information presented in the museum. Columbine High School shooter Eric Harris, for example, was under the influence of the antidepressant Luvox at the time of the 1999 massacre in Colorado. It turns out that mind-altering psychiatric drugs are a common thread in at least 39 other instances of gun-related school violence.

Sections of the museum also expose the involvement of individual psychiatrists in rape, torture, child molestation and other crimes.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and professor of psychiatry Dr. Thomas Szasz. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, CCHR International guides a global human rights advocacy network of some 180 chapters across 34 nations. CCHR Commissioners include physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, legislators, government officials, educators and civil rights representatives.