FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Visit ‘Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit’ in New York. Learn the Facts and Fight Back



New Yorkers are advised to learn the truth about psychiatry and how to protect and defend their rights. Visit ‘Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit on Union Square, open now through May 10

Citizens Commission on Human Rights’ Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit, open now through May 10 at 37 Union Square West in Manhattan, is not for the faint of heart. But it provides vital information to avoid or survive coercive psychiatric practices that infringe against human rights. These practices put health, safety — even life — at risk. Learn the truth about psychiatry, including its continued use of involuntary commitment and shock treatment. Discover the danger of highly addictive drugs prescribed to children whose side effects include violence and suicide.



The Exhibit reveals the statistical relationship between soaring suicide rates among veterans and school shootings and the prescription of psychiatric drugs. It takes visitors through the history of psychiatry, from its dark beginnings at the Bethlehem Royal Hospital, known as Bedlam, which has inspired numerous horror books and films. It continues with psychiatry’s endorsement of “eugenics,” the pseudoscience that promoted “improving” the human race through selective breeding and sterilization. It includes stark footage and testimony showing that psychiatrists were the architects of Hitler’s “final solution.”

The Exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 10. Admission is free.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by psychiatrist Thomas Szasz and the Church of Scientology, inspired by visionary and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who believed that human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.



For more information, visit the website of CCHR or watch CCHR documentaries on the Scientology Network.



