CCHR Exhibit Exposes the Source of Recent Violence

Citizens Commission on Human Rights brought its traveling exhibit to the Santa Clara County Fair to help local residents make sense out of recent events.

Only one week after the fatal shooting at the nearby Gilroy Garlic Festival, many attending the annual Santa Clara County Fair were still reeling from the impact of the tragedy. With thousands expected to attend the fair, Citizens Commission on Human Rights set up their traveling exhibit, Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, and the exhibit pulled no punches in revealing how such violence could occur.

Hundreds of fairgoers toured, watched videos and read the panels that exposed what CCHR describes as an intimate connection between such incidents and psychiatric drugs.



“The mass shootings of the last few decades have one common thread,” said Joey Percival, coordinator of the CCHR activities in the area. “These shooters were on some kind of psychotropic drug. As for the perpetrator of the massacre in Gilroy, police found a bottle of a psychotropic drug known to induce aggression and hostility right next to his bed.”



“This is an industry that is driven by profits, not help,” said Percival. “CCHR investigates and exposes inhumane activities and abuses in the system. What you see in this exhibit is just a sampling of the results from our investigations over the years.”

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog cofounded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and professor of psychiatry Dr. Thomas Szasz. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.



With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, CCHR International guides a global human rights advocacy network of some 180 chapters across 34 nations. CCHR Commissioners include physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, legislators, government officials, educators and civil rights representatives.

For more information, watch Psychiatry: An Industry of Death on the Scientology Network.