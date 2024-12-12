CCHR Traveling Exhibit Exposes Psychiatric Violations of Human Rights 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Traveling Exhibit—psychiatry must cease coercive and dangerous practices in the field of mental health.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) toured more than a thousand visitors through the Psychiatry an Industry of Death Exhibit in Anaheim, California, as part of its nationwide tour. The exhibit reveals the history and extent of human rights abuse in the field of psychiatry, which continues unabated today. Graphic panels and documentary footage depict the industry’s concerted campaign to redefine mankind as animals, justifying brutal and deadly “treatments,” such as lobotomy and electroconvulsive treatment (ECT).

Visitors to the Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit were shocked to learn about the link between the rise in harmful psychiatric drug use among children and increasing child violence, school shootings, and suicides.

Visitors discovered the devastating consequences of the widespread drugging of populations with psychotropic drugs. Graphic panels revealed the undeniable correlation between the drugging of school children and the epidemic of school shootings, violence, and suicides among young people.

Visitors expressed outrage over coercive, inhumane treatments and their devastating effects, emphasizing the urgent need to take action to protect themselves and their families.

The work of Citizens Commission on Human Rights is inspired by visionary humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. He urged Scientologists to expose and help abolish any and all damaging practices in the field of mental health, help clean up and keep clean the field of mental health, and bring about an atmosphere of safety and security by eradicating its abuses and brutality.

