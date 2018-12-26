FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Celebrating Drug-Free Holidays for 30 Years

Toronto drug prevention Christmas festival helps youth make the firm decision to grow up drug-free.

For three decades, Drug-Free Marshals have been setting an example for Ontario youth and this year was no exception. The group held its annual Christmas festival—a fun-filled afternoon of games and entertainment.

This year’s festival included music, hot chocolate, arts and crafts, and Santa and his elves. From the stage, kids stepped up to the microphone to encourage other kids to be drug-free.

Winners of the annual essay contest were announced and presented their prizes. The essays were on the subject: “Why I want a drug-free community.”

All afternoon, youngsters pledged to be drug-free, were sworn in as Drug-Free Marshals and were given their Drug-Free Marshals badges.

Drug-Free Marshals is a drug-abuse prevention initiative for children, sponsored by the Church of Scientology of Toronto and Foundation for a Drug-Free World Toronto. The annual Christmas festival was made possible by the participation of downtown merchants. All activities were provided free of charge.