Celebrating the Holiday with Protocols In: Scientology Churches Keep the Joy of the Season Alive While Ensuring the Safety of Their Communities



Challenging times require creative solutions. Scientology Churches are transforming the way they celebrate the holidays this year.

Celebrating the holidays with protocols in place takes a more creative approach than in previous years, but Scientologists are up to the challenge.



Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead, where the Christmas lights are a reminder that Winter Wonderland will be open to the community again in future years.

Saint Hill Manor in East Grinstead, Scientology headquarters for the UK, launched the holidays with its annual Christmas lights display. A local official recorded a message to thank Scientologists for their help. In the worst days of the pandemic, Scientologists helped man the town’s emergency phone lines and delivered food and prescriptions to at-risk neighbors who couldn’t leave home. Although Saint Hill isn’t open this year for visits with Santa, Christmas cookies, or a spin around the popular ice rink, the Christmas lights are a special reminder of the joy of the season and a promise of future celebrations together in the years to come.

In Dublin, the Scientology Community Centre went virtual with an online contest. Called Dress to Express, it celebrated the many different cultures that call the city home. Judges selected three winners based on their colorful costumes and their messages of peace and inclusion. Winners received hampers of local Christmas treats, all produced in Ireland, including chocolates, biscuits and Irish fruit cakes.



In Los Angeles, Scientologists launched the holiday season by providing Thanksgiving dinners to doctors and nurses, police, firefighters and other essential workers who made it possible for the community to make it through the pandemic safe and well. The gourmet dinners were individually packaged in containers with all protocols in.

But no matter where they live, Scientologists urge their communities to practice prevention.They share information on the most effective measures for staying well. When the pandemic struck, these were researched and implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website. Scientology Churches and Missions have distributed more than 5 million copies of these booklets to help their communities get through the pandemic safe and well.











