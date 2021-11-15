FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Celebrating the Rich Culture of Guatemala at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Celebrating the day of the dead, the Latin American holiday that honors those who have died, by sharing a traditional ‘fiambre’ at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles.

In its support of the rich culture and unity of the Los Angeles Guatemalan community, the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles hosted a traditional celebration of Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. Held each year on November 2, the day is set aside to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

Los Angeles County is home to the largest Guatemalan community in the U.S.—a community that has grown more than 25 percent over the past decade.

Guatemalan-American community leaders see the holiday as an opportunity to promote the traditions, values and culture of the land of their ancestors some 2,700 miles away.

With entire generations growing up with little contact with their roots, a traditional Guatemalan Dia de los Muertos is a way to preserve their customs and keep the culture alive. Organizers see their cultural heritage as key to protecting their children’s sense of identity and instilling unity, belonging, and national pride.



A fiambre is a Guatemalan custom: families contributed their own favorite dishes and arranged them all on a huge platter—this one was eight square feet—which is shared with all who participated in the celebration.

While families celebrated, a well-known sidewalk chalk artist recreated the beauty of their country with a Guatemalan landscape in the Church parking lot—the final touch for a vibrant Los Angeles celebration of the community’s Guatemalan ancestors.

The Church of Scientology has partnered with the Guatemalan community since the 1990s to provide tools to improve the quality of life and the future of the people of this country that is celebrating the bicentennial of its independence this year.

Working together on food drives, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce helped thousands of local families overcome food insecurity caused by the pandemic.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientolology Network. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

