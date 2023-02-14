FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Central American Community Honors L. Ron Hubbard for His Vision of Help



Leaders of the Los Angeles Latinx community express their appreciation for Mr. Hubbard’s legacy of freedom and respect.

At a ceremony in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles last week, representatives of the Confederacion Centroamericana (COFECA) presented a certificate in appreciation of L. Ron Hubbard’s vision of bringing “freedom, respect, and opportunity to people of all races, nationalities and creeds.”

A Los Angeles-based nonprofit, COFECA represents the L.A. Central American immigrant communities of Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Its mission is to ensure justice and immigration equality and preserve and celebrate the unique foods, music, traditional dress, language and customs of their countries and to transmit this rich culture to the generation of young people raised away from their homeland in Los Angeles.

The Churches of Scientology of Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley host events and programs to help keep these cultures alive. The Church is deeply committed to the rights of all, inspired by the words of Mr. Hubbard, who wrote “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

Nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx live in Los Angeles County, including more than a half-million Central Americans.

The Church hosts Central American independence day programs, and cultural and food festivals, including the annual commemoration of the Day of the Dead. And the Church has partnered with COFECA on its annual observance of Central American Independence Day for the past seven years.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010 and the Church of Scientology of the Valley in 2017. These Churches are designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

