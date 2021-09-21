FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Hosts COFECA Awards That Honor Both Culture and Commitment



Latin music and dance set the tone of the 2021 awards presentation by the Central American Confederation, COFECA, part of the celebration of the Central American Bicentennial and Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 2021 marks the 200th anniversary of Central American independence, and this year’s Central American Confederation Awards reflected the spirit of the occasion.

The event, hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, featured baile folklórico, traditional folk dancing, and Latin music. COFECA presented awards to top volunteers from each nation celebrating this milestone—Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Honduras and Panama.

For the past 48 years, COFECA has worked for justice and immigration equality. Its mission is the building and strengthening of friendship and fraternity among members of the Los Angeles Central American community and preservation and transmission of the countries’ customs and traditions to future generations.

With nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx in Los Angeles County, including more than a half-million Central Americans, services offered by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles are bilingual.

