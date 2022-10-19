FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology and Christian Pastor Unite for a Stronger, More Compassionate Community

A new video on the Scientology website shows how the commitment of a Church of Scientology in Los Angeles inspired a Christian pastor to do more.

“I’ve been in ministry for over 41 years,” says a Christian pastor in a video on the new interactive timeline on the Scientology website. “And I’ve longed to be part of an organization that was more hands-on and doing things.”

The pastor describes how he’d grown tired of meetings filled with “talking but not really doing it.”

Then he found the Church of Scientology of Inglewood and the many programs it offers.

“I know who’s doing it,” he says. “The Church of Scientology is doing it. That’s the thing that I want to be a part of.”

The pandemic created many hardships for houses of worship and parishioners. It was nearly a year before the U.S. Supreme Court lifted California’s ban on indoor church services.

“People were longing to get back to normal in their personal lives and their work and also in their community involvement,” the pastor says.

But the pandemic was far from over and people were anxious about what would happen when they started to interact again.

When he learned about the Stay Well campaign of the Church of Scientology, he called it “a great step toward bringing us back to normalcy.” Here was an initiative that helped people understand the protocols and what they could do to make sure they and their families and friends stayed well.

Los Angeles Scientology Churches took part in an international campaign to educate others on the simple principles behind prevention. They did this through booklets and videos that visitors could read or watch and download free of charge from the How to Stay Well Prevention Center on the Scientology website. In Greater Los Angeles alone, Scientology Volunteer Ministers distributed more than 300,000 Stay Well booklets to essential businesses, restaurants, take-outs, supermarkets and other retail outlets for their customers and door-to-door to their neighbors.

One principle he describes as “galvanizing” is the motto for the Stay Well campaign: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.”

“That’s my mantra,” he says. “You know sometimes, some of the best ‘cures’ are never to get started.”



He also speaks of the technology the Church provides which he describes as “real practical yet in-depth. It’s doable and it’s workable and it can help...whether it’s in their marriage or whether it’s raising children, trying to navigate through the workplace.

“I want to take that back to the community, take that back to my workplace, take that back to my family, and help effect some needed changes.

“I applaud you all for your efforts to keep us all safe, healthy and wise.”

The Church of Scientology Inglewood and its South Los Angeles Community Center are designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

In November 2011, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Inglewood. An episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network provides a look at the amazing transformation that has taken place as a result.





