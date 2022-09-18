FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Hosts Finale of Los Angeles Guatemala Independence Day Celebration



Two dozen parade floats moved down L. Ron Hubbard Way, as more than a thousand gathered to celebrate the rich culture of the Central American nation.

September 15 was the 201st anniversary of Central American independence, marking the day Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Honduras declared independence from Spain. The Church of Scientology Los Angeles, which partners with many initiatives organized by Central American communities and nonprofits, hosted a special celebration this year.

As the annual Guatemala Day parade worked its way down Hollywood Blvd., the floats turned south on Vermont Avenue and ended at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and L. Ron Hubbard Way at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, where some 1,300 people gathered for a celebration rich in Latin American culture, including traditional food, music and dancing.



Among the nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx residents of Los Angeles County, a quarter of a million are Guatemalan. The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles frequently hosts cultural programs and events to honor, celebrate and preserve the traditions and values of the Guatemalan and other Central American communities and their homelands.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all cultures and denominations.



