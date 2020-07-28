FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Kansas City: Part of the Interfaith Community Helping Kansas City Get Through the Pandemic Safe and Well

The Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology work in partnership with other denominations to feed KC families during the pandemic with back-to-back food drives.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Church of Scientology Kansas City volunteers have spent the last many Thursdays providing very needed food to vulnerable families. The Scientologists participate in the food drives organized by the Justice Center, Boone Tabernacle Church and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.

“By teaming up in interfaith activities we can all tackle bigger targets and get a lot more done,” says Bennette Seaman from the Church of Scientology. “Our volunteers take part in back-to-back food drives at different locations.”

Despite the recent heatwave, in 105-degrees temperatures, the Scientology volunteers distribute the food, stay for the cleanup, and come back the following week to do more. They bag and hand out the different types of food available and ensure everything gets to Kansas City families fresh and ready to eat.

Each week, some 500 families receive everything from watermelon to potatoes, onions, milk, cactus fruit, peanut butter and many other staples.

Charles Johnson, assistant to Kansas City 3rd District Councilman Brandon Ellington, said “the Church of Scientology volunteers have been working with the Councilman’s office from the very beginning to feed the community. I do not know how they do it all but we truly appreciate it.”

Committed to ensuring the community stays safe and well, the Volunteer Ministers have also distributed thousands of copies of booklets over the past few months to help Kansas Citians understand the basic principles of prevention and put them to use for their families. These booklets are all available free of charge in 21 languages along with more than a dozen videos through the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”