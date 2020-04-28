FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Put Food on the Tables of Local Families



With mounting unemployment and the city still in lockdown, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Kansas City are helping distribute food and supplies to those in need.

Cars lined up for five blocks last Wednesday for a “Drive-Thru Food Bank” organized by Kansas City 3rd District Councilman Brandon Ellington and hosted by Bishop Eric Morrison and Kingdom World Ministries at 3301 Cyprus Avenue in Kansas City. Scientology Volunteer Ministers joined volunteers from other churches and nonprofits to hand packages of food through the windows of waiting cars.

They provided milk, grapes, strawberries, onions, and green peppers. There were bags of cabbage and pre-mixed salads 10-pound bags of potatoes, limes, corn on the cob, bread, yogurt, boxes of cereal, packages of frozen bratwurst, bags of frozen meatballs, Russell Stovers chocolates, Easter candy, cheese balls, pretzels, and cases of soda pop.

“Two thumbs up to you guys for being here today,” said one lady as she rolled down her window. Another, who was waiting patiently with her child in the car, nearly burst into tears and said, “this is God’s work.”

The president of Oak Park Neighborhood Association drove through to pick up food for families that could not make it there but were in need.

“We became involved in food distribution because people are going hungry,” said Bennette Seaman, Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology Kansas City “People are out of work because businesses are closed, and unemployment claims are backlogged, so we have been volunteering here and at other programs to help people get through this rough time.”

Seaman is also concerned because cases of COVID-19 spiked in Kansas and Missouri over the weekend and she believes a major factor is that people don’t fully understand how to protect themselves and their families.

“I see a lot more masks on people’s faces, but I see they are using them incorrectly,” she says. “This could lead to a false sense of security.” She recommends people go to the How to Stay Well Resource Center at Scientology.org/staywell. There are videos that make it very simple to understand how germs spread and how to properly use masks and gloves, how to disinfect your home and car, and what to do if you or a family member feels ill.



“We really are all in this together,” she says, “and we want all our friends to stay well.”



