Church of Scientology Kaohsiung Combines Art and Awareness at  World Environment Day Open House

Church of Scientology Encourages Working Together for World Environment Day

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung launched its 3rd annual art contest for the elderly June 2 at a celebration and open house at the Church. The event was held in honor of World Environment Day.

The contest, “Live Evergreen: Paint and Love the Homeland,” invites the elderly from the city’s Community Care Bases to explore their artistic talents while enjoying Kaohsiung’s many beautiful greenspaces.

More than 40 village chiefs, community directors, and groups from districts around the city attended the program. Pan Yizhang, secretary of the Social Affairs Bureau of the Kaohsiung City Government, spoke on behalf of Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Qimai. Since the mayor took office, Pan said, Community Care Bases and facilities have expanded from some 300 to more than 500, and the Social Affairs Bureau and Health Bureau are tasked with increasing the number to 650 stations and popularizing the network to care for the elderly while improving the bases’ ability see to their needs.

Pan further affirmed that taking part in the art contest allows elders to enjoy the outdoors and their own creativity. In doing so it can help reduce social problems such as isolation, loneliness and despondency. Last year, 144 communities participated in creating some 2,000 entries to the contest.



Zhuang Kaizhong, the Church’s humanitarian programs director and contest organizer, said that every year, the Church celebrates World Environment Day to raise awareness of environmental issues. This year’s World Environment Day theme, “Ocean Protection,” is one dear to the hearts of the people of Taiwan.

Also briefing those attending were He Siyao, lecturer of the Wilderness Conservation Association, and Professor Wang Wusen, former director of the Kaohsiung City Cultural Foundation.

Church representatives shared the importance Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard placed on environmental responsibility. He included it as one of the precepts of The Way of Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living. Their presentation on World Environment Day combined text and images to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Those attending the World Environment Day presentation included winners of last year’s contest.

Winners of last year’s art contest gold and silver awards attended the open house and were featured in a video created for the occasion. The deadline for this year’s art contest submissions is September 8, and the awards ceremony will be held in November.

Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated December 12, 2013, by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.