Bringing the community together this summer and throughout the year

Hundreds of local families gathered on L. Ron Hubbard Way, joining the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for the first of a series of summer festivals for the East Hollywood community.

A Memorial Day tribute: a staff member of the Church of Scientology played Taps, the traditional bugle call for U.S. military funerals

Memorial Day is set aside to honor fallen U.S. military service members. A 22-year Marine veteran spoke of the meaning of Memorial Day and led the crowd in observing the National Moment of Remembrance, followed by a moving rendition of Taps—the bugle call played at U.S. military funerals since the Civil War. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran shared his views on the importance of this day and how service to the country includes involvement in the health of the community.

Memorial Day also signals the start of the summer season, and Church spaces were transformed into a family fun day, complete with face painting, patriotic arts and crafts, a water slide, a bouncy castle, mural painting, and donut-eating contests. There was traditional BBQ and entertainment, including an Americana concert, a performance by indie rock band WWD HAN, and a magic show.

Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles said “We host open house events, seminars and family fun days throughout the year in keeping with these words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard: ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’”

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. It was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Memorial Day celebration at the Church of Scientology was the first of a series of community events that will roll out all summer. For more information call (323) 953-3200 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/church-of-scientology-of-los-angeles-18047143844.

