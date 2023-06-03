FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Summer Fun for East Hollywood Families at the Scientology Memorial Day Street Fair



The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles launched the summer season with a family fun festival and Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.



The Church of Scientology transformed the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way into a summer fair for local families. Young Angelinos shot down the water slides and frolicked in the splash pool. The community gathering marked the unofficial start of the summer season.

There was complimentary cotton candy and popcorn, and a donut-eating contest. Laughter and music filled the air all day.

Then mid-afternoon, an a cappella rendition of the national anthem marked the beginning of a remembrance ceremony, honoring those fallen in service to America. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Penton spoke of the significance of Memorial Day.

