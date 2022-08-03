Church of Scientology Nashville Marks Mandela Day 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Church of Scientology with Tennessee United for Human Rights held a special tribute to Nelson Mandela in observance of what would have been his 104th birthday.

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated each year on July 18, Mandela’s birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010.



Rev. Brian Fesler, President of the Church of Scientology Nashville, spoke of the accomplishments of Nelson Mandela and the legacy the Church and other human rights advocates and organizations honor in their work going forward.

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated each year on July 18, Mandela’s birthday. The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010.

The Mandela Day campaign message is: “Nelson Mandela fought for social justice for 67 years. We’re asking you to start with 67 minutes.”

According to a statement issued on Mandela’s behalf when the day was adopted by the United Nations, Mandela’s hope was that it would “bring together people around the world to fight poverty and promote peace, reconciliation and cultural diversity.”

“Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are,” was the theme of the day for 2022.



Tennessee United for Human Rights organized the event to honor Nelson Mandela and introduce Tennesseans to the importance and relevance of Mandela’s work.

Those attending gathered in the Church of Scientology Nashville community room for an overview of Nelson Mandela’s life and accomplishments: what he was known for, the critical events of his life, and how we can build on his legacy. A special guest from the Metro Human Relations Commission spoke on the importance of viewing all sides and seeing the whole picture before passing judgment.

Tennessee United for Human Rights is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership comprises individuals and groups actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all mankind. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations, and governmental bodies in disseminating and adopting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com.