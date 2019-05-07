FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Nashville Recognizes Top Volunteers

Volunteer Recognition Day at the Church of Scientology Nashville acknowledged volunteers who exemplify the spirit of the day and inspire others to take action.

The Church of Scientology Nashville held an awards presentation and open house for International Volunteer Recognition Day to acknowledge volunteers and encourage others to help people in times of need.

Stellar volunteers awarded at the Church of Scientology Nashville.

“Helping others is a virtue that should be recognized more often,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church. “The volunteers recognized for their work over the past year have shown exemplary volunteer spirit and are depended on whenever needed.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid 1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. “A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others,” he wrote.

To make this technology broadly available, the Church has a Volunteer Minister tent that is set up at fairs and other community events to offer help freely to anyone. Those seeking the help of a Volunteer Minister may contact the Church of Scientology Nashville. The Church also provides free online training at the Volunteer Ministers website. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

The Volunteer Minister program was expressly intended for use by people of all faiths. Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help.