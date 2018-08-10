FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Helping Those Who Lost Their Homes Search for Their Valuables

A team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers has trained to help survivors of the Carr Fire search through their burnt-out homes for valuables they had to leave behind.

A team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers who responded to the Carr Fire in Redding, California, attended training at the Bethel Church last night to begin the arduous work of recovering valuables from burnt-out homes.

The fire raged so quickly through the Northern California towns that many residents were only able to grab a few things and get out, so these volunteers will be helping them search for anything of value that they had to leave behind.

After a disaster, Volunteer Ministers often come home with stories about finding someone’s wedding ring, insurance policy or photographs in the rubble, and how much it means to those who have lost everything to recover these valuables. But in this case, the Volunteer Ministers will have to wear hazmat suits and follow certain procedures because of the amount of toxic exposure they are likely to be subjected to in these houses.

VMs are also continuing to help at the supply distribution center at the Bethel Church and with handing out smoke masks to protect those people from the dangerous air quality in the region.

Another team of VMs continues to work at the Anderson Fair Grounds in Shasta, which serves as a base for firefighters still battling the blaze. They provide firefighters with water and sports drinks to keep them hydrated and Scientology assists to handle the spiritual and emotional toll of working under such harsh conditions.

Volunteer Ministers headquarters has put out a call for more Volunteer Ministers from throughout California and the rest of the Western U.S. to join the disaster response team. Scientology Churches and Missions in the Bay Area, Sacramento and Los Angeles are collecting goods and supplies to help those affected by the fires.

To volunteer, contact the Volunteer Ministers Coordinator at (800) 435-7498 or (323) 960-1949.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom or the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”