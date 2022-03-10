Church of Scientology of Los Angeles Hosts Carnival Celebration for the Latin American Community

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Latin American Angelinos find a home to celebrate their traditions and keep their culture flourishing at the local Church of Scientology.

Throughout Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina, “Carnival” is one of the most joyous holidays of the year. And with 4.9 million Latinx living in L.A. County—nearly 50 percent of the population—East Hollywood reverberated to a distinctly Latin rhythm last week at the Carnival celebration at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted a Brazilian Carnival filled with family fun for the East Hollywood community.

To make sure everyone had “um tempo maravilhoso”—a wonderful time—this year’s Carnival was a high-energy Brazilian festival. Carnival dancers, great food, a Zumba class, a live bossa nova band, and games and prizes for the children made it a memorable day for all.

“At the Church of Scientology, we love to support activities that uplift the community and keep culture and tradition alive,” says Melissa Eisenhauer, Director of Community Relations for the Church.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

