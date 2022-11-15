Holiday Magic and Fun at the Church of Scientology Lighting Ceremony
The family fun begins on Saturday, November 19, when Santa touches down in East Hollywood on
L. Ron Hubbard Way.
No matter what weather Los Angeles meteorologists predict next weekend, snow will be falling in East Hollywood when community leaders flip the switch on two blocks of holiday lights.
Local families can count on a traditional holiday celebration with all the trimmings at the East Hollywood community Holiday Lighting Festival. The fun begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and continues until 9 p.m.
Volunteers contributed more than 200 hours to make the lighting festival a memorable experience for East Hollywood families, in keeping with their campaign to “Keep Hollywood Beautiful.”
Bring the entire family to welcome Santa and enjoy the complimentary hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and lots of other winter fun.
The festival also launches the Church’s annual Winter Street Fair. L. Ron Hubbard Way will be transformed into a wonderland, with ice skating and snow slides for the kids. There will be music, food, holiday treats and photos with Santa throughout the holiday season.
Los Angeles Scientology Churches serve as hubs for religious organizations, like-minded groups and community leaders all over the Southland, welcoming all cultures, all religions and all nationalities to create a positive Los Angeles.
The Church of Scientology Los Angeles, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010, is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. For more information, visit the website of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles or the new interactive timeline at Scientology.org/our-help-is-yours/.
The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.
