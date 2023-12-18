FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology of Rome Promotes a Culture of Human Rights for a Better Word

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the world’s premier human rights document

The Church of Scientology of Rome, in coordination with the Association of Arts, Culture and Human Rights, organized a celebration and awards ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Church of Scientology Rome presented “Human Rights Defender” awards and commendations to individuals who set an example of helping others through their human rights advocacy.

They presented “Human Rights Defender” awards to individuals who set an example of helping others through their human rights advocacy: Alessandra Morelli, who served for decades as delegate of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); world-renowned Moroccan musician Nour Eddine Fatty; musician and India’s cultural ambassador to Italy Rashmi Bhatt; and actor and philanthropist Paolo Pesce Nanna.



Also commended were the Demetra Borbonica Cultural Association, which supports and disseminates human rights in the field of the arts; the Prosperity and Social Promotion Association for its fight to free children from slavery; and Felix Adado and Hassan Batal who help orient immigrants to the customs and mores of their new home.



Ms. Morelli spoke of the heartache of displaced and stateless persons that she chronicled in her book Mani Che Poteggono (Hands That Protect). She had ample experience to draw from, representing the UNHCR at some of the world’s most notorious refugee zones, including Sri Lanka, Georgia, Yemen, Somalia, Niger and Afghanistan. She also served in Greece when nearly a million refugees escaped to that country and began their trek through Europe in search of security and freedom.

Musicians Nour Eddine Fatty and Rashmi Bhatt brought far-away cultures to life through their musical performances. And actor Paolo Pesce Nanna spoke of his new charity to help victims of the Morocco earthquake.

Salameh Ashour, professor of Islamic culture, described how intolerance is not inherent—children have to be indoctrinated into prejudice. Raniero Ranieri, president of AVIS (Italian Association of Voluntary Blood Donors) Rome, stressed the importance of blood drives for securing the right to life for those needing transfusion. And Ikhtiar Gul Kaiam of Italy’s Afghan community spoke of the plight of the women of his country.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists are ardent supporters of human rights and they sponsor one of the world’s most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives—United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights. These nonprofits aim to create a sea change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating an entire generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 UDHR articles.

In crafting the creed of the Scientology religion, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard stressed the belief “that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.”

As to which of these rights is most important, Mr. Hubbard expressed a unique perspective in a lecture he recorded in 1958, stating “the biggest right there is, is not the right to vote, is not the right to freedom of speech or press or religion or anything else. The biggest right there is in human rights is the right to help.”

In celebration of this 75th anniversary, Scientology Churches, missions and groups organized petition drives, human rights marches, and other public awareness campaigns.

Scientology Network has produced a series of brief documentaries on human rights advocates from Guatemala to Taiwan, Colombia to South Africa, and Pakistan to Morocco who share how they have used these initiatives to create meaningful change.

The Story of Human Rights, a brief documentary on the history of human rights and its state in the world today, also airs on the network.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information, contact the nearest Scientology Church or Mission or enroll on the free online human rights course, available in 17 languages on the United for Human Rights website.