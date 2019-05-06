FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology: Proud to Support Chicano Pride Ride 2019

Backing the annual motorbike fundraiser of the Latin American Educational Foundation

The Harleys were deafening as hundreds of bikers from across Denver roared into Ballpark Neighborhood and up the ramp of the Church of Scientology parking lot Saturday for the final stop of the 9th annual Chicano Pride Ride.

Organized by Avalanche Harley Davidson for the Latin American Educational Foundation (LEAF), the ride raises funds for scholarships to support higher education for Hispanic students in Colorado. The Church empties its parking lot to make room for the hundreds of bikers participating.

The annual fundraiser is a “poker run”—an organized event in which riders draw a single playing card at each stop along the route to build a winning poker hand, with the best hands winning a prize. Last year, Pride Ride raised $24,000 for scholarships.

The Latin American Educational Foundation was founded in 1949 by a group of dedicated men and women determined to ensure that future generations of Hispanics would have access to higher education and make a better life for themselves.

Since its inception, LAEF has awarded nearly $7 million through 7,000 scholarships.

The Church of Scientology is proud to support activities that benefit the community and works with community leaders and nonprofits on programs that promote human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) are on call 24/7 to help in times of natural and man-made disasters and to see to the personal needs of Denverites with one-on-one help and life improvement training based on technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. VMs were on hand to organize the parking, answer questions or provide help.