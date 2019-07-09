FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Truth About Drugs Helps Local Families



Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Denver and the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World brought their drug prevention initiative to the Brighton, Colorado, Health and Fitness Expo.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World joined other health-conscious members of the community at the Brighton Health and Fitness Expo, organized by the Greater Brighton Chamber of Commerce to inform the community of local health and fitness resources.

Volunteers set up a pledge board and encouraged kids to make the commitment to live drug-free and encourage their friends and family to do so too.

Those who approached the booth asking for the free drug-education material voiced their concerns about the growing drug problem throughout the area. From school-aged kids to professionals and business owners, people talked about how they did not like the escalating drug use and the social costs that were involved with drug use and abuse.

The Foundation knows kids don’t like to be lectured about what they can or cannot do, so it provides the facts that empower youth to choose not to take drugs. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign consists of simple, effective activities anyone can do. Its drug education materials, educator package and lesson plans can be ordered free of charge at the Drug-Free World website.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. In his research on the subject, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard found: “Drugs can put people into a condition which not only prohibits and destroys physical health but which can prevent any stable advancement in mental or spiritual well-being.”

By using the materials of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, humanitarians from New York City to Malaysia and El Salvador to India use the campaign to educate their communities and reduce drug abuse and addiction.

For more information, watch The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary and public service announcements on the Scientology Network.