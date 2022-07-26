FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology Supports Denmark’s Commitment to Human Rights



Bringing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to life with music and art.

Nelson Mandela is remembered each year as a prime example of the ability to overcome all odds, uphold one’s convictions and create change. Each year the United Nations honors his legacy by featuring the man and what he accomplished. Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Denmark celebrated Mandela Day by bringing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to life in Copenhagen's Town Hall Square.

The volunteers supported Denmark’s commitment to human rights as “the foundation upon which all other progress is built.” And what better way to do so than by helping people of all ages truly understand the UDHR.

Their Mandela Day celebration in Copenhagen’s Town Square included music, an artist who created paintings promoting these rights, and a place where anyone wishing to do so was invited to create their own artworks to express their beliefs on this very important subject.



The volunteers made portfolios available containing the key materials of United for Human Rights, the human rights campaign the Church of Scientology supports: booklets, a brief documentary on the history of human rights, and 30 public service announcements, one for each of the 30 articles of the UDHR that make each right clear for people of all ages and cultures.

The Church of Scientology supports United for Human Rights in the belief that raising awareness of human rights is the ultimate answer to all forms of abuse. They take part in educational initiatives to increase understanding of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and work to mandate human rights education in schools. And they urge their governments to enact legislation to ensure the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have the force of law.

The Church of Scientology Copenhagen is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations. To learn more about the Church, watch Destination: Scientology—Copenhagen, an episode of the original series Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network.



