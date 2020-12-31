Church of Scientology Ventura Women’s Auxiliary Teams Up With Friends of Fieldworkers to Bring the Joy of the Season to Local Families

In Ventura County, where COVID-19 cases are surging, the Friends of Fieldworkers, a nonprofit that focuses on helping the families of local farmworkers, and the Church of Scientology provided toys and gifts to underserved youngsters.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology Ventura collected and donated hundreds of gifts which they presented to the Friends of Fieldworkers to help make the holidays special for these local families.



Safety was of utmost concern to those who participated in the toy drive and the Women’s Auxiliary took great care to follow the guidelines published on the Church’s “Stay Well” website.



Throughout the pandemic, the Church of Scientology Ventura has been active in providing for the needs of the community while helping residents by promoting prevention protocols to ensure they and their families stay well.

“Our holiday wish is for everyone to stay healthy,” says Bobbi Grantham, Director of Public Affairs for the Church of Scientology Ventura. “We can bring down the number of cases and start the new year right.”

The Church of Scientology of Ventura celebrated its grand opening in February 2020. Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated the new Church. Within weeks, stay-at-home-orders were issued throughout California, and Church staff and parishioners immediately adopted the guidelines the Church published on the Scientology website and used these to reach out to the community to help everyone make it through these challenging times.

