FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City of Commerce Mayor and Bridge Publications Team Up to Make Thanksgiving Special for Local Seniors



The Mayor of the City of Commerce and Bridge Publications distributed more than 200 Thanksgiving meals to seniors as an acknowledgment for their lifetime of contributions to their families and society

Knowing the loneliness some elderly residents feel as the holidays approach, City of Commerce Mayor Mr. Hugo Argumedo, his wife Jessa, and volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., publisher of the nonfiction works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, provided more than 200 Thanksgiving meals to local seniors.

They served the meals to residents of two apartment complexes: Rosewood Senior Apartments and Gage Senior Citizen Apartments. The Church of Scientology prepared the meals which were served by volunteers. Mayor Argumedo also held a raffle for the residents and presented holiday gifts to the winners.

Those organizing and volunteering for the initiative believe the elderly should be acknowledged for a life lived in devotion to families, work, the community, and, in the case of veterans, their service to the country. Yet many local seniors have to spend weekends, birthdays and other special occasions alone. And the feeling of loneliness is often greater over the holidays.

The volunteers set up Thanksgiving dinner for the residents in common rooms where they could enjoy a delicious meal in the company of friends. For those unable to leave their apartments, volunteers delivered the meals to them at home.

It meant a great deal to 90-year-old Rosita that the mayor and a local business created Thanksgiving dinner for Gage Senior Citizen Apartments residents. It touched her that the community wanted to make Thanksgiving special for her and the other seniors at the complex.

Bridge staff also presented each senior with their own copy of The Way to Happiness by Mr. Hubbard—a simple guide they can use to increase the joy of the season and yearlong.

Mayor Argumedo thanked Bridge for its partnership in this event and the many other programs Bridge volunteers organize throughout the year that help Commerce live up to its name as the Model City.

To find out more about The Way to Happiness visit The Way to Happiness Foundation website, watch The Way to Happiness book on film, or watch episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network to see how humanitarians in countries across the world use this common-sense guide to better living to help their communities.



To learn more about Bridge Publications, Inc., watch Inside Scientology: Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network.

To help in future Bridge Publications community outreach events, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or lwinther@bridgepub.com.