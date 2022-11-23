FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City of Commerce Vice Mayor and Bridge Publications Make the Holiday Special for Seniors



Bridge Publications, publisher of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s non-fiction works, joined the City of Commerce vice mayor in a project to deliver Thanksgiving dinner to senior residents.

What started in 2020 as a project to help alleviate the loneliness of elderly residents, caused by the isolation imposed by the pandemic, is becoming a tradition for Bridge Publications and City of Commerce Vice Mayor Mr. Hugo Argumedo.

They are providing a traditional Thanksgiving for those who might not otherwise celebrate the holiday: men and women whose many years of contribution to the community is often overlooked. For the past several years, visiting was very difficult for the families of these seniors, and the volunteers wanted to thank them for all they have done and ensure the holiday is special for them.

This year, Bridge joined Mr. Argumedo and other community partners including Commerce Parks and Recreation Commissioner Gilbert Lopez to bring Thanksgiving dinner to 200 senior residents.

The first stop was the TELACU Manor Senior Housing Units. TELACU is a nonprofit community development corporation that assists underserved communities in Eastside, Los Angeles.

Residents gathered with one another and the team of volunteers and sent their compliments to the chef after enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

Marina, who has lived at the facility for more than twenty years, was chatting with neighbors when a volunteer approached her to find out how she was enjoying the dinner. She thanked the volunteer, letting her know how much all the residents appreciate the love and care shown by the project.

Enjoying Thanksgiving dinner together after years of having to maintain their distance because of the pandemic

Next stop was the TELACU Gardens Apartments, where volunteers delivered individually packaged turkey dinners door-to-door.

For their final delivery, Commerce Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sandy Cornejo and Commerce Evening Lions Club vice president John Peraza joined them in delivering Thanksgiving dinner to the Rosewood Senior Apartments.

Vice mayor Argumendo thanked Bridge Publications and its team of volunteers. “This would not have been possible without your generosity and care for our community. You brought a smile to many of our seniors. They were very appreciative. I’m glad to work with members of our business community in making a difference in others’ lives.”

Bridge also presented each resident with a gift to help make the holiday bright: a common-sense guide to better living by Mr. Hubbard called The Way to Happiness, to help ensure the holidays and coming year are filled with happiness for one and all.

Bridge organizes frequent community cleanups and other initiatives to enhance the community.

