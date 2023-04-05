FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Commerce Companies Come Together to Help Take Care of the Environment



Bridge Publications teamed up with officials and businesses in the City of Commerce to clean up the neighborhood.



The City of Commerce, California, is home to a wide variety of businesses, from printing facilities to food packaging companies to utilities and weatherization assistance services. As an industrial area, it tends to attract refuse from passersby dumping trash along railroad tracks and in city gutters and sidewalks. A team of concerned Commerce businesses decided to take part in a spring cleaning of the neighborhood.

Proud of Commerce’s reputation as a model city, Bridge Publications, the Maravilla nonprofit association, Huhtamaki food packing company, City of Commerce Vice Mayor Mr. Hugo Argumedo and Commerce city employees joined forces in a spring cleaning on the north side of the city.



Accompanied by two patrol vehicles from the East L.A. Sheriff’s Department, the team shoveled and hauled away trash and debris.

In total, they collected some 90 five-gallon bags of trash, filling a container that was disposed of by trash management company Athens Services.

Bridge Publications regularly organizes cleanups and looks forward to joining other members of the community to continue to beautify City of Commerce. Those interested in participating in the next cleanup should contact Camila Gonzalez at (323) 888-6200 or email her at cgonzalez@bridgepub.com. All are welcome.



Located at 5600 E. Olympic Boulevard in Commerce, Bridge Publications is the world’s largest all-digital, print-on-demand facility. Under the direction of Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, the publishing house was put in place in early 2007 to fulfill the global demand for Mr. Hubbard’s written and recorded materials. Bridge Publications is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, an original series on the Scientology Network.