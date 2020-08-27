Common Sense Moral Code Inspires Environmental Work

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Way to Happiness inspires Seattle volunteers from the Church of Scientology to do their part to keep their community clean and safe for others during the current health crisis.

With just a bit of summer weather left for outdoor projects, volunteers with Seattle’s The Way to Happiness chapter fanned out across the area near the iconic Space Needle for a community street cleanup. Wearing masks and gloves and using pickup sticks to ensure safety, the group filled large bags with garbage and recyclables.

The Way to Happiness Foundation and Scientology Environmental Task Force have participated in the City of Seattle’s Adopt-a-Street program since its inception over 30 years ago, helping to keep Seattle’s streets clean. Started in the late 1980s, the City’s Adopt-a-Street program gained national prominence as one of the most effective and efficient grassroots litter-removal initiatives.

“Scientologists find inspiration for the environmental work they do from the book The Way to Happiness,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, director of public affairs for the Seattle Church of Scientology. “For decades we have had local individuals and families cleaning up streets and parks to improve the places where we live and work. Some of those who started out volunteering as children themselves now have children of their own who follow the precepts of this booklet.”

Written by humanitarian and author L. Ron Hubbard, The Way to Happiness contains 21 basic principles that guide one to a better quality of life, including the precept: “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” which states:

“There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should. Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it. It is, after all, what we’re standing on.”

The Seattle Church of Scientology and its members are proud to share the tools for happier living contained in The Way to Happiness with all who work to build a better environment and a better world. Now, more than ever, it’s important to build morale and help create happiness for friends, neighbors and families. The Way to Happiness gives a roadmap to achieve this.

For more information about The Way Happiness, enroll on the free online The Way to Happiness Course or visit www.thewaytohappiness.org.

