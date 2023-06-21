FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Values to Help One of the Most Diverse Communities in the Nation

Volunteers with the Washington State chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation brought their message of happiness, tolerance and understanding to the 15th annual Kent International Festival.

Kent, Washinton, is one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the nation. According to event organizers, the Kent International Festival is a “celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community.” They believe that “through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all.”

What can unite people of diverse backgrounds, countries of origin, religions and beliefs? And how can they live together in harmony? According to volunteers from the Washington State chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, the answer lies in how people treat each other. They say this is a reflection of the common values all people of good will hold in common.



In The Way to Happiness, author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “In all times and in most places, Mankind has looked up to and revered certain values. They are called the virtues. They have been attributed to wise men, holy men, saints and gods. They have made the difference between a barbarian and a cultured person, the difference between chaos and a decent society. . . If one were to think over how he or she would like to be treated by others, one would evolve the human virtues. Just figure out how you would want people to treat you.”

A graphic representation of these virtues in The Way to Happiness book-on-film, available through the Scientology Network, makes them simple to understand and apply.



Volunteers from the local chapter of the Foundation, an initiative sponsored by the Church of Scientology Seattle, celebrated the Festival’s message by bringing The Way to Happiness to local residents, businesses and nonprofits from their festival booth.

In writing this nonreligious moral code, Mr. Hubbard based it entirely on common sense. The book contains 21 precepts anyone can use and share with friends and family.

The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over through the publication and widespread distribution of The Way to Happiness.

That mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level, worldwide, by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding between families, friends, groups, communities, nations and within mankind—making a safer, less violent world for all.

The Way to Happiness has been embraced by more than 250,000 groups and individuals, with some 115 million copies distributed in 115 languages in 186 nations. It holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book.

Take the free online The Way to Happiness course on the website of The Way to Happiness Foundation. Or watch the public service announcements on each of the precepts of the award-winning The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.



