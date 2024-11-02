FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tutoring Center Using L. Ron Hubbard Study Technology Awarded for Excellence, Innovation and Expansion

Karin Bijles Centrum (Karin Tutoring Center) takes home a Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Award for 2024

According to the European Center for the Development of Vocational Training, an agency focused on EU policy on vocational education and training, in 2018, one in ten 12-year-olds and one in six 5-year-olds in the Netherlands struggled with reading and writing in Dutch. Furthermore, the European Union’s Court of Audit’s 2016 report highlighted that around 2.5 million Dutch people face literacy problems or lack basic numeracy skills needed for everyday tasks. Tackling these issues head-on is a team of dedicated educators led by Karin Verheijen, which has just earned the Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Tutoring Business of the Year Award for 2024. Karin’s work is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Karin Bijles Centrum wins the Corporate Livewire Innovation & Excellence Tutoring Business of the Year Award for 2024.

Through in-person tutoring at one of its six centers or via online sessions, Karin Bijles Centrum helps primary and secondary school students reach their full potential. The organization utilizes the innovative Study Technology developed by educator, and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Over school holidays, Karin Bijles Centrum also runs a week-long holiday school, where each pupil enjoys a tailored study program in the morning, and takes part in a range of activities each afternoon, including craft workshops and visits to local family-friendly attractions.

Adults are also welcome at Karin Bijles Centrum. They can avail themselves of tutoring covering a broad range of mathematics and language skills.

Corporate Livewire also recognized the company’s growth. Beginning in 2007 with a single tutoring center, it has grown to six facilities throughout the Netherlands.

“For me, helping children to learn so they can be confident—that’s the most important thing,” said Karin in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. “There is nothing more rewarding than to see a child I helped achieve their dreams.”



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.