FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Community Partners Come Together for National Night Out

Working together to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Sacramento were among the diverse community groups and public services that joined police officers and firefighters Tuesday at Robla Community Park to celebrate National Night Out.

The Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Sacramento brought their bright yellow tent to National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighbors safer, more caring places to live. The purpose is to enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

The event was spearheaded by Robla Community Parks Association President Sharon Wright, who believes it provides a great opportunity to bring police, neighbors and other groups together under positive circumstances to share resources and contribute to community betterment.

Prominent among these groups this year were the Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of the Church of Scientology of Sacramento. Visitors toured their tent and learned of VM technology that addresses the day-to-day problems of living. The program contains practical techniques to help overcome communication difficulties, salvage marriages, raise happy children and accomplish goals. Volunteer Ministers respond in times of disaster. Whether in the midst of the devastation of last year’s California fires or at the site of floods and earthquakes on the other side of the world, Volunteer Ministers live by their motto: “Something can be done about it.”

The Volunteer Minister program was launched more than 40 years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities.

Watch the Scientology Tools for Life video on the Scientology Network.