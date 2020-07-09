FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers in the California State Capital Promote Prevention to Help Flatten the Coronavirus Curve



With new COVID-19 cases on the rise, Sacramento Volunteer Ministers are working to get the numbers down.

“Prevention is important,” say the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Sacramento. “By implementing a few simple measures we can get the state back to normal.”

These measures are covered in a series of booklets Scientologists have been handing out to businesses and residences around town: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

“Every place we went, people would pick up the booklets and start reading them right away,” said a Volunteer Minister named Nic. “One household we went to, the guy we spoke to had two friends who had the virus. He was super happy to know how to avoid getting it himself.”



“A neighbor of mine was surprised to find out the booklets were free,” said a Volunteer Minister named Florie. “She asked for more so she could share them with friends and we were happy to give her as many as she needed.”

When the Volunteer Ministers showed the booklets to the deacon of a local church he asked for and received copies to distribute to those served by the church food bank. These underserved families are among the most at-risk for infection.

Each of the booklets comes in a custom-designed box that folds into counter displays and invites people to “please take one.” On the back of the booklets, a QR code connects to the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website, which makes these and other prevention materials available in 21 languages—all free of charge. This includes brief videos illustrating the key information, making it easy to understand what a virus is, how it spreads, and the actions anyone can take to protect themselves and their families.



___________________

Distribution of the educational booklets began in May in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe. The Church of Scientology International Dissemination and Distribution Center made this possible by printing and shipping out 5 million copies of Stay Well booklets.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest and most visible international independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”











