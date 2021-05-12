FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: Helping Make Mother's Day Special in These Challenging Times

Working with the Mothers for Mothers Foundation, Scientology Volunteer Ministers donations help support 100 needy families.

For Mother’s Day, Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Budapest wanted to do something special for mothers who are struggling to make ends meet.

They teamed up with Anyák az Anyákért Alapítvány, the Mothers to Mothers Foundation—a Budapest-based charity that helps needy single mothers and families of small children. The pandemic has made life harder for those already living near or below the poverty line, and the Volunteer Ministers wanted to surprise moms who would otherwise go without a Mother’s Day gift.

They created and brought 100 Mother’s Day gift packages to the Mothers to Mothers Foundation to present to mothers and mothers-to-be. They also delivered hygiene supplies and bags of potatoes and fresh onions to help families get through these challenging times.

And although the country is beginning to reopen after a third wave of COVID-19, the Volunteer Ministers’ prevention motto still holds true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.” So they included hygiene supplies and educational booklets to be delivered to each family.



Next, they loaded their bright yellow van with 60 bags of long-lasting food and headed for the town of Ózd in Northern Hungary. There, the Volunteer Ministers are working with leaders of the Roma community to uplift the area. They also brought masks and rubber gloves and took part in the first of a series of monthly neighborhood cleanups.

Since the pandemic began, Hungarian Volunteer Ministers, in coordination with other nonprofits and community groups, have been dedicated to helping the country get through the pandemic safe and well.

Through their “Stay Well” campaign they have distributed thousands of educational booklets to local businesses and neighbors, health workers, police, ambulance drivers, nonprofit organizations and needy families.



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Hungary headquarters is the Church of Scientology Budapest, whose new home was dedicated in 2016 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”



