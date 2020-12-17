FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In a Holiday Season Like No Other, Masks, Gloves and Social Distancing Are Vital, Say Dallas Scientology Volunteer Ministers



Volunteers from the Church of Scientology of Dallas help neighbors understand how to stay well.

With record new cases of Covid-19 reported for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, now is not the time to relax our prevention standards, say the Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Dallas. “Practical knowledge can help families deal effectively with the challenges our community faces,” says Liz Harrington, Director of Public Affairs of the Dallas Church. “We can all get through the holiday season safe and well by understanding and following simple protocols.”

Beginning in May, Volunteer Ministers went door-to-door in the neighborhood to share vital information with residents.

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols.



Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Dallas distributed more than 13,000 booklets to stores, restaurants, clinics, and door-to-door to neighbors to provide them with the information they need to ensure they and their families stay well.

To make prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.



Since 1965 the Church of Scientology has served the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Today they extend their help from their home in Irving, dedicated in 2009 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Its facilities serve not only Scientologists in their ascent to greater states of spiritual awareness but are also designed to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.











