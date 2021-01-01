Seattle Scientology Volunteer Ministers Help Local Nonprofits Through the Holiday Season and  Pandemic Challenges

With governments enacting new requirements for the city, county and state during the pandemic, the Church of Scientology launched its “HOW TO STAY WELL PREVENTION RESOURCE CENTER” online to provide basic information that is free and downloadable on what actions you can take to keep yourself and others well. This includes three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

Massive printing and distribution of these booklets helped individuals, families, nonprofits and businesses around the world cope with the new requirements and Seattle’s Volunteer Ministers handed out 20,000 of these booklets locally which were well received in the community. Businesses exhibited the free booklets at their entrances so their customers could have the information readily available.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Seattle continue to see to the needs of nonprofits and essential workers.

With the wearing of face masks mandated in Washington State, Volunteer Ministers found that the need was great for masks that can be reused. To date, the Seattle Volunteer Minister sewing team has provided 3,330 masks to nonprofits such as the Salvation Army and Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that provides safe and inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness. The volunteers will continue to provide the masks until the mandate is lifted



Volunteer Ministers supplied other essentials such as new clean socks, food items and hygiene products to nonprofits such as the Junction Point and Aloha Inn Shelters, the Queen Anne Helpline and Queen Anne Food Bank. They have delivered some 6,500 of these items since restrictions began.



In the aftermath of unrest in downtown Seattle, Volunteer Ministers were on the streets helping to clean up around area businesses. They have continued their work joining other community groups to help keep the neighborhoods clean and safe.

“Making Spirits Bright” was the theme of the Volunteer Ministers’ end-of-the-year projects, working with other interfaith groups to provide holiday dinners for local shelters and delivering gift-filled stockings to children at Mary’s Place.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

In the words of Mr. Hubbard: "Scientology helps people to help one another. This is the message of all prophets in all ages: Help one another. It is a formula for life that cannot fail. It is the message of Scientology.”