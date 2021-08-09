FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Domestic Violence is a Human Rights Abuse Say Swiss Advocates



In Geneva, volunteers raise awareness about a human rights abuse on the rise in their country.

Human rights advocates from the Church of Scientology Geneva set up a booth at the Gare de Genève, the city's main train station, to raise awareness about domestic violence—all too often a deadly violation of human rights.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Geneva raise awareness about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the importance of understanding these rights, and standing up for the rights of others.

One human rights issue with local significance is domestic violence. According to a recent article published by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, domestic violence is on the rise in the country. The human rights nonprofit Kona Connect reports, “Almost 2/3 of all homicides in Switzerland in 2019 were committed in the domestic sphere.” and “In 2019, 29 of 46 homicides were committed in households, which is almost two-thirds of all homicides registered by the police in Switzerland that year.”



To inform the general public of this situation and encourage individuals to take action on this issue, volunteers created a booth to alert those walking through the station of this important issue. Just by staying alert to the signs and symptoms of violence, friends and acquaintances can save lives. They distributed a flyer on domestic violence along with the booklet What Are Human Rights?

Living in the city that hosts the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, these Scientologists take seriously their responsibility for raising awareness of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and exposing human rights abuse. They do so as members of the local chapter of Youth for Human Rights International sponsored by the Geneva Church.



Youth for Human Rights International is a nonprofit corporation founded in Los Angeles in 2001. Its purpose is to inspire youth to become advocates for tolerance and peace by educating them on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Youth for Human Rights International has produced simple materials on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights including an educator's handbook, public service announcements and a documentary that promotes understanding of the purpose and content of the UDHR. Their audiovisual products have reached more than 500 million around the world in 27 languages.