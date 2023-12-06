International Human Rights Day Open House to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati focuses on the current state of human rights and how raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is vital in today’s world.

Award-winning human rights and anti-trafficking activist Harold D'Souza, president and cofounder of Eyes Open International, will be guest speaker Sunday, December 10, at an International Human Rights Day celebration at the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 283 Main St., Florence, Kentucky.

The event will commemorate and celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). All are invited to attend.

Guest speaker Harold D’Souza (center) at United Nations Headquarters in New York where he received the Human Rights Hero Award from Youth for Human Rights International for 2023.

Cincinnati-based D’Souza is an expert consultant to the State Department Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons. He served on the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking under two presidential administrations.

Youth for Human Rights International honored D’Souza earlier this year, presenting him with the Human Rights Hero Award at United Nations headquarters in New York.

Although the UDHR was adopted 75 years ago, current news reveals horrific abuses and violations of the rights enshrined in the document: poverty and hunger, human trafficking, religious repression and war.

Scientology Churches and their members believe human rights education can change the landscape. They are inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who believed that “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” To accomplish this, they sponsor one of the world’s most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives, United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights. These nonprofits aim to create a sea change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating an entire generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 UDHR articles.

“Those who do not know their own rights and responsibilities will not demand or defend them for themselves or others,” says April Wallace, public relations officer of the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati. “Surveys show most people can name only a few of the 30 rights enshrined in the Declaration. We invite young and old to learn how human rights violations impact Greater Cincinnati, and what we can do to secure the rights of all members of our community.”

To reserve seats for the program, call the Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati at (859) 962-5080.



To learn more about United for Human Rights visit their website or watch The Story of Human Rights or public service announcements on each of the articles of the UDHR on the Scientology Network.