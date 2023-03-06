FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Drug-Free World: Children are Pledging to Save a Life



Foundation for a Drug-Free World helps youth understand the consequences of taking drugs so they can make the decision to live drug-free.

Kids are being conned into experimenting with drugs through their favorite social media platforms. This, according to testimony presented last month to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The cartels understand that if someone dies from taking their deadly fentanyl, that there are 100 million other users on Snapchat that they can sell their drugs to,” DEA administrator Anne Milgram told the committee.

How can parents, educators or mentors protect their kids from this deadly campaign?

With the truth.