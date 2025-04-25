FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dublin Celebrates Unsung Heroes: Multicultural Volunteer Awards Unite Communities amid Global Division

Against a backdrop of increasing global polarization, Dublin showcased the power of community service as volunteers from 11 countries gathered for the 2025 HELP Awards, marking International Volunteer Recognition Day in a powerful display of cross-cultural cooperation.

“Even though the world feels more divided than ever, we have here under one roof people from all cultures working together in peace. That is powerful!” remarked South Dublin County Councillor Francis Timmons during the ceremony held at the Church of Scientology & Community Centre of Dublin.

The event honored over 20 individuals and organizations whose service transcends cultural, religious, and social boundaries. Among this year’s distinguished recipients was Zak Moradi, the Kurdish-Irish hurler whose journey from a refugee camp to GAA fields exemplifies Ireland’s evolving multicultural identity. Human rights lawyer Ibrahim Halawa, who survived four years as a prisoner of conscience in Egypt, was recognized alongside Lassane Ouedraogo of the Africa Centre and Susuana Komolafe, whose Afro in Diaspora Centre supports African immigrants navigating life in Ireland.

In a significant first, the awards recognized international humanitarian efforts by honoring the Volunteer Ministers of the Czech Republic. The team, trained in Dublin, provided critical disaster response during last September’s devastating floods, delivering over 3,000 volunteer hours and helping more than 200 displaced families return to their homes.









“Tonight, we honour the quiet heroes, the loud champions, and everyone in between who go the extra mile for others—because it’s the right thing to do,” said Asia Kuzma, Community Relations Officer, opening the ceremony.

The awards celebrated diversity across sectors—from environmental initiatives to literacy programs—while highlighting how artistic expression serves community needs. Honorees included playwright Frank Allen, who empowers working-class communities through theater, and traditional Gaelic singer Noel O’Grady, a five-time Oireachtas na Gaeilge champion.

Cultural organizations recognized for their integration work included the Sudanese Community in Ireland, Moldova Vision, Marathi Mandal Ireland, and the Confederation of Indian Communities in Ireland, demonstrating how cultural heritage can serve as a foundation for community support.

Councillor Timmons, who received a HELP Award in 2023 alongside his husband for their work with homeless populations, presented a Letter of Appreciation to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, acknowledging their ongoing community outreach programs.

Established in 2019, the annual HELP Awards have evolved into a platform for connecting diverse volunteer initiatives across Dublin and beyond. Attendees described this year’s atmosphere as “electric” and “deeply moving,” with many forming new collaborative relationships by the evening's end.

The awards ceremony reflects Dublin’s growing reputation as a hub for multicultural community service, with initiatives spanning human rights education, environmental awareness, and cultural exchange programs.





About the HELP Awards

The HELP Awards were established in 2019 to recognize individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to community service. Held annually to coincide with International Volunteer Recognition Day, the awards celebrate collaborative humanitarian efforts across cultural and organizational boundaries.