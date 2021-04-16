FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

E Is For Earth Day, Environment, Ecology—Even Ethics



Scientology Churches, Missions and affiliated groups support Earth Day with action in their communities.

Ethics? Yes. The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, points out that “today what happens on the other side of the world, even so far away, can effect what happens in your own home.”

The Way to Happiness was written in 1981 when, for many, “climate action” was still a foreign concept. But as Mr. Hubbard pointed out in this book, “Man has gotten up to the potential of destroying the planet. He must be pushed on up to the capability and actions of saving it.”

In cities around the world, Scientologists put their muscle behind the precept “Help Take Care of the Planet” by adopting parks and beaches, organizing neighborhood cleanups, and supporting activities that forward ecological responsibility.

In Seattle, Washington, the Scientology Environmental Task Force has been an active participant in the city’s Adopt-A-Street program for 30 years—longer than any other group or activity.

In Clearwater, Florida, not a week goes by without a neighborhood cleanup by the local chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation.

Throughout Europe, Scientology Churches organize activities to care for their streets and parks—including needle parks where discarded syringes create a threat to the safety of local children.

In Taiwan, Scientologists have adopted the city’s famous Cinjin Beach. Scientologists from the Churches of Scientology of Miami and Tampa, Florida, and Ventura, California, are also proud of their shorelines and take part in cleanups to keep them looking beautiful. And teams of Scientologists joined in the national effort in Israel in February to clean up the country’s Mediterranian coastline after a devastating oil spill.

Many Scientology Churches and Missions sponsor local chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation and share this guide to better living with community and civic organizations, churches, synagogues and mosques to promote its 21 precepts and the free online course, which is available in 17 languages on The Way to Happiness website.

For anyone wishing to gain more agreement and raise the level of responsibility and participation in Earth Day or any other worthwhile cause, The Way to Happiness is a tool to help people connect with their own basic purposes, to flourish and prosper in every aspect of life, and help others do so too.



